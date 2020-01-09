Fourth edition of South Indian Bank's scholarship scheme launched

The fourth edition of South Indian Bank's 'SIB Scholar', a scholarship scheme envisaged to recognize and nurture the meritorious students in Kerala, was launched at Thrissur on Tuesday.

Under ‘SIB Scholar’ scheme, the Bank undertakes to cover 100% of the tuition fee of the student as per the fee structure for the seats allotted in the government quota of govt./ aided colleges. The main highlight of this scholarship is a monthly scholarship of Rs 4,000 granted to the students towards their hostel/miscellaneous academic expenses for the entire duration of their course.

Students who passed out from the Govt. Schools, securing minimum marks of 85% in their 12th standard exams are considered for the scholarship. Family income of the students should be less than Rs. 1 lakh per annum.

Launched for the first time in 2016, the scholarship received overwhelming response from the student and academic community of Kerala. To date, 169 students pursuing their graduation and professional courses have benefitted from the scholarship.

V G Mathew, MD & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the fourth edition and distributed the certificates, in the presence of Thomas Joseph K, EVP (Operations) and Sivakumar G, EVP (Credit).

By selecting 10 students each from all districts of Kerala, the new edition will add 140 more beneficiaries to the scheme, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 309.

Out of the 42 scholarship winners from 2016, thirty five students have successfully completed their graduation. Seven students still pursue their professional courses. It is a matter of pride for the Bank that two students from the first edition of the scholarship have secured the first ranks in B.Sc Mathematics and B.A Economics (Kannur and Calicut University) in 2019. Another student from the first edition had secured the 3rd rank in B.Sc Botany at MG University in 2019.