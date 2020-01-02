{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Visually challenged can now identify currency notes with RBI's 'MANI' app

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

mobile-money
SHARE

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday launched a mobile app to identify currency notes to aid differently-abled individuals to identify.

The visually challenged can identify the denomination of a note by using the application, which can also work offline once it is installed, the central bank said.

Users can download the app, called 'MANI', which is an acronym for Mobile Aided Note Identifier, and will have to scan the notes using the camera, it said adding that the audio output to give our results will be in Hindi and English.

The app, which is available both on Android and iOS operating systems, was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other officials on Wednesday.

The central bank also said the app does not authenticate a note as either genuine or counterfeit.

Indian banknotes contain several features which enable the visually impaired (colour blind, partially sighted and blind people) to identify them, viz., intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable banknote size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues and patterns.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Advertisement
MORE IN BUSINESS NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES