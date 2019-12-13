How to be a YouTube star? A master vlogger speaks

M4 Tech YouTube channel has more than 20 lakh subscribers. The channel has been a favourite even for children for its simple storytelling methods. The vlog-like channel introduces science applications and tech tips in lay terms. Vlogger Geo Joseph shares with us how his passion led him to the video-sharing platform that ensured him lakhs of rupees in income.

What is the secret of your instant success?

Just two years ago, YouTube Malayalam channels were a place to go for gossips. We started M4 Tech channel with content to help children gain knowledge and tickle their curiosity in a positive way. We received good support.

When we started out, there were not many people doing such stuff. Even we were not very clear on what to do. We were clueless about what might interest the audience. We gradually learned about their preferences by reading their comments. We established a connection with our viewers and maintained it. That helped us know the viewers' pulse and make videos accordingly. We were helped by a lot of people including teachers and friends. There were many negative comments in the beginning. Gradually everything became positive.

Now this channel has given me an identity. We help people learn something new. I consider it an achievement.

How to start a vlog

Though many people start YouTube vlogs, very few last. They would post one or two videos, which might not attract many viewers or yield income. They would just drop the idea. You have to persist.

You have to continually post videos. Be as consistent as you can. Post daily if you can. If you can post only once in a week, do so. Even if you can post only one video per month, it is ok. If your content is good, it will be picked up at some point. There are any areas unexplored. You can identify them.

Many people do the mistake of being too comical to attract viewers instantly. The strategy is unlikely to pay in the long run. You need quality content that benefits someone. Your strength is your subscribers and viewers. They have to trust us.

They will keep coming back only if they feel that they can use the knowledge you share. You can't expect instant income flow soon after you have posted a video. You have to wait patiently.