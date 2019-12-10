{{head.currentUpdate}}

Alphabet names Nobel Prize winner Frances Arnold to board

Alphabet names Nobel Prize winner Frances Arnold to board
FILE PHOTO: Professor Frances H. Arnold, Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry. Reuters
Google parent Alphabet Inc on Monday named Noble Prize winner Frances Arnold to its board, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of fellow academic Shirley Tilghman.

Arnold, who manages a research group at the California Institute of Technology, will serve on the technology giant's nominating and corporate governance committee.

Alphabet said she will receive an initial equity award of $1 million in the form of restricted stock units.

Arnold won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for pioneering science in enzymes and antibodies.

Tilghman, a molecular biology professor, retired from Alphabet's board in February last year.
Google co-founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet

Recently, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai replaced Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, extending a long retreat from public roles and active management by Page and Sergey Brin at the company they co-founded 21 years ago.

Alphabet, which owns more than a dozen companies including self-driving car technology business Waymo and health care software company Verily, emerged in 2015 as part of a restructuring of Google.

