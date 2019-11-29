'Stay-home' patients can also claim insurance

The entry of private operators into the health insurance sector has brought about tremendous changes. The insurance providers are vying with each other to offer eye-popping services to stay ahead of the competition. Though insurance cover has been limited to hospitalisation in the normal course, even patients recuperating at home can also expect to claim medical reimbursement. This is known as “domiciliary hospitalisation.”

What is domiciliary hospitalisation?

This is a situation in which patients seek treatment without getting admitted to hospital. Patents can claim the medical expenses even when they are staying at home during the treatment. Not every patient can claim this though. For a successful application of insurance reimbursement, you need a doctor's special certificate. The disease, or the treatment, should have extended for three days.

Patient's condition

Domiciliary hospitalisation is allowed in two situations mostly. The patient should be in such a condition as not able to be taken to a hospital or a nursing home. The patient must make sure that the nearest hospital has no bed available.

Domiciliary hospitalisation is beneficial because the patient can seek treatment at the comfort of home. Even the family is spared the trouble of going through the hospital system. Though not a part of the normal package, some insurance providers offer the service as as an add-on. The premium may be increased slightly accordingly.

Not for all diseases

Not all diseases are covered under domiciliary hospitalisation. Diseases such as asthma, hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes and diarrhoea are not covered unless accompanied by a prescription from a hospital.