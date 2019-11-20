UST Global makes Strategic Investment in Cogniphi Technologies

Thiruvananthapuram:UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a significant investment in an AI and CognitiveTechnology start-up - Cogniphi Technologies, headquartered in India with operations around the globe.

The strategic investment in the company will accelerate the development and advanced research of Cogniphi’s Artificial Intelligence and Vision (AIVI) platform,and together both the companies will formalize a joint go-to-market strategy.The latest investment round will enable Cogniphi Technologies to additionally capitalize on its position as a pioneer in AI Vision platform technology in India and internationally.

Cogniphi’s AI solutions vaunt an array of applications in areas - where technology and business impact everyday life and are used by manufacturing, retail, surveillance, public sector, healthcare, and logistics companies.

The newly launched - Artificial Intelligence and Vision platform focuses on pattern, anomaly and insight detection from diverse data streams such as CCTV cameras, heat cams, telemetric sensors, microphones, and legacy data sources. It measures and benchmarks the customer experience across five dimensions - usability, accessibility, compatibility, security, and performance - using cognitive and machine learning techniques.

Commenting on the investment, Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global said, “Investing in Cogniphi Technologies reflects our continued commitment to offer the best of technologies for our clients. At Cogniphi, we have seen some of the finest and brightest minds in product, design, and engineering, who share our passion for delivering real value and solve complex business problems to our clients while bettering the world through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things. We look forward to supporting and collaborating on our joint efforts”.

“We have been riding the wave with continuous ideation, innovation & implementation in the cognitive technology space, especially in Artificial Intelligence. Investment from the technology bellwether, UST Global, reinforces our vision for Cogniphi and the credibility of the technology platform that we are creating. I am excited about the opportunity and value that UST Global brings into this partnership. Beyond the investment, their global customer reach, technology depth, and marketing strength will give a significant thrust for us, a much-needed scaffolding for any start-up,” said Rohith Raveendranath, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Cogniphi Technologies.