Bloomberg Billionaires: Bill Gates regains lead, Ambani 14th richest in the world

San Francisco: According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person with a net worth of $110 billion.

Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani is ranked 14th in the list.

The Microsoft co-founder had briefly topped Bezos as the world's richest man last month after Amazon's lacklustre Q3 results resulted in Bezos losing nearly $7 billion in stock value.

Bezos ended Gates' 24-year run as the richest man in 2018 with a net worth of $160 billion.

According to CNN, Gates regained the lead on Friday after Microsoft stock went up nearly 48 per cent this year, helping boost the value of his stake in the tech giant.

Amazon's Cloud arm AWS losing $10 billion Pentagon project to Microsoft has also helped the Satya Nadella-led company gain on the stock market.

Gates debuted on Forbes' first ever billionaire list in 1987 with a net worth of $1.25 billion.

Bezos first joined The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans in 1998, one year after Amazon went public, with a net worth of $1.6 billion, the report added.

The Bezos couple finalised their divorce in April in what was reported as the biggest divorce settlement in history, entitling MacKenzie Bezos to Jeff Bezos' stocks worth around $36 billion.

Indians in Top 100

Amongst the four Indians who figure in the top 100 of the Bloomberg Billionaires list, Reliance Industries CEO and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani ranks 14th with a total net worth of $56.7 billion. The three other Indians are Azim Premji at rank 47, Shiv Nadar at rank 81 and Uday Kotak at rank 95.

Ambani had also topped the recently released Forbes India Rich list. Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, jumped eight spots to secure the second position in the list with a net wealth of $15.7 billion. Ashok Leyland's Hinduja Brothers, Pallonji Mistry and Uday Kotak secured the third, fourth and fifth positions.

(With inputs from IANS.)