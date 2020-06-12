Not just caravans, even a Mahindra Bolero can have a toilet | Video

Coronavirus scare has upended people’s point of view forever. Debates are even exploring possibilities of having pre and post-corona eras. Since public transport could be deemed unsafe during these times, vehicle makers are expecting more use of private vehicles. However, those travelling in private vehicles could have a problem in using public toilets due to safety issues. Ojes Automobiles at Kothamangalam has come out with a solution to this problem.

Safe journey

Dirty public toilets are a big problem on long journeys. Apart from being a hygiene concern, they also pose safety issues. Aimed at ensuring the safety of travellers, Ojes Automobiles has fitted a toilet inside a vehicle.

Vacuum toilet

The firm has fitted a vacuum toilet that is similar to the ones in aeroplanes by removing the third-row seat in a Mahindra Bolero. The seat has been removed and an imported vacuum toilet has been fitted there. Besides, similar to washrooms at homes, there are equipped with health faucets, and soap and sanitizer holders.

Caravan facilities

The toilet is similar to the ones used in caravans of actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj and others. It has touchpad flush control and other cleaning systems. An imported unit of the toilet has a price tag of Rs 65,000, which does not include the price of other components and labour charges.

Two tanks, 12V motor

There are two tanks to store flush water and waste water. Since GRP-coated aluminium tanks are used for this, it is unlikely to get damaged or develop cracks. The 12V motor draws power from the vehicle.

All-vehicle compatible

Any vehicle that has a roof height of 40 inches from the floor can accommodate such a toilet. The toilet can also be easily removed.

Ojes Automobiles

Owner Biju says that Ojes Body Builders is the only company that has a licence to build caravans. The caravans for Malayalam actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj, and Kannada stars like Kumaraswamy were built by Ojes, claims Biju. Ojes has also built mobile ICUs, labs, ATMS and several other vehicles.

For more info: 9847042306, 8086700292