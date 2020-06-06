Fortuner facelift makes global debut, to come to India early next year

Toyota has unveiled the facelift of its popular SUV Fortuner. The all-new Fortuner is expected to go on sale soon. The new Fortuner gets a sportier design and several new features. Set to be launched in Australia, Thailand and other countries initially, the SUV would reach India in the beginning of the next year. Along with the Fortuner, Toyota also showcased a new variant - Fortuner Legender.

The exterior upgrades in the front include redesigned LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a massive honeycomb mesh grille in black finish and a silver scuff plate. It also gets muscular wheel arches and new 18-inch alloy wheels. In the rear, the main changes are in the tail lamps. The Fortuner badging that links the tail lamps, spoiler, rear fog lamps, skid plate and a revised bumper make the Fortuner more attractive.

The biggest change in the interior is the new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 8-inch screen also doubles up as the display for the 360-degree surround view camera. Other new features include automatic boot opener and wireless phone charging.

The Fortuner that is available in the international markets is equipped with two diesel engines -- a 2.4-litre unit that generates 150 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque and a 2.8-litre mill that churns out 204 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque.

However, for India, Toyota could retain the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines that are currently available now.