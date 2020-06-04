Isn't that a Swift? Watch the popular hatchback's exciting stunts

The Swift is Maruti Suzuki's popular best-selling hatchback. Maruti sells close to 20,000 units of the car every month in India. The Swift is not only present in India, it is available in international markets too. India's favourite small family car is now a star in social media, thanks to its thrilling stunts.

The video from Hungary will leave you literally surprised. The model used for the stunts is the Sports variant of the Swift. The video first appeared on the YouTube channel of Hungary's race driver Oliver Amon; he was behind the wheel too.

The Sports model is much more stronger and stylish than the Swift available in India. The Sport variant was first introduced by Suzuki at the Frankfurt auto show in 2017. When Suzuki started selling the Swift in the international markets, the Sports variant too made its debut. The Sports version uses a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine that produces 103 kw power and 230 Nm torque. It can do a zero to 100 km dash in just 8.1 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph.

The car comes with LED lights, sportier dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels, and skirting. The grille too is bold. It is built on Suzuki's Heartect platform and also features sporty seats with red stitching, aluminium pedals, three-spoke steering wheel, and a modified gear lever, among other several changes to make it appear snazzier.