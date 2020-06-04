Honda City to come now in a hatchback avatar

Honda's popular sedan City is going to come out in a hatchback form. The City hatchback, which will be based on the fifth generation Honda City, will be launched in China, Brazil and other South American markets.

The City hatchback would replace the Gienia that is currently sold in the Chinese market. Though the company is yet to make an official announcement, the new car would be launched in the Chinese market next year. Though it becomes a hatchback, it is expected that there won't be any changes in the interior. The car could be powered by a one-litre petrol engine.

However, upcoming Honda City hatchback is likely to give the Indian market a miss. In India, the launch of new generation City 2020 was imminent when the coronavirus struck and the market debut had to be put off. With restrictions relaxed, Honda is getting its production facilities up and running, and the launch of the new City is expected soon.

The City was first introduced in 1981 as a hatchback. The second-generation car too was a hatchback and it was from the third generation that it got the sedan form. After that, this is the first time the City is going to come out as a hatchback.