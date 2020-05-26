These are the essential items to include in your car's first aid kit

We are living in the times of coronavirus. Everywhere, people are continuously being reminded by the government and health workers to thoroughly wash your hands using soap or use hand sanitisers to keep the virus threat at bay. This has considerably helped in inculcating a sense of cleanliness in people.

However, how many people know that a first aid kit is mandatory in any type of vehicle? Even if there is a first aid box in buses, do they have all the first aid essentials mandated by the motor vehicles department? What are the essential items that should be included in your car first aid kit? Here is a must-have list:

1. Six small sterile dressing packs that can be used for covering a wound.

2. Medium sterile dressing packs.

3. Large sterile dressing packs.

4. Three large sterile dressing packs that can be used for burns.

5. A bottle of iodine solution that contains 2% alcohol.

6. Ammonia inhalants (also known as sal volatile, smelling salt etc.) which is used as first aid to prevent or treat fainting.

7. Snake bite lancet for treating snake bites. As part of first aid, the lancet can be used to remove venom from the bite wound.

8. A bottle of potassium permanganate crystals to purify water.

9. A pair of scissors

10. An approved first aid leaflet.

11. 50 ml medicine glass.

12. 2 packs (25 gm) of sterile cotton.

13. A small bottle with a cork.

Along with the first aid kit, you will need a bottle of sanitiser, face mask and tissue paper. If any of the items in the kit is past their expiry date, change them.

Note: According to the rules of the motor vehicles department, a first aid box is mandatory in a motor vehicle, the absence of which can invite a fine of Rs 250.