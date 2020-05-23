Bajaj Dominar 250 test drive: An affordable performer

The arrival of Dominar 250 has left those who didn't have any clue about its launch and bought other bikes fuming. The initial response ranged from "downright cheating" to "we won't forgive". Especially vocal were those who bought other bikes just because they could buy not its expensive bigger cousin Dominar 400.

Anyways, the Dominar 250, which could pose a serious threat to rivals like KTM Duke 250, has made the perfect entry. To top it, it looks similar to its popular sports touring cousin Dominar 400. Will it be a strong performer too? Here is the test ride report.

Muscular

The Dominar 250 shares the design traits of its bigger cousin right from the headlamp to the tail section. However, there is no change in the overall size; even the wheelbase and the ground clearance are the same. It is offered in two colour options - canyon red and vine black. However, the red stands out with its sporty feel and in fact looks butch. It gets most of the features from Dominar 400 such as a full LED headlamp with 'automatic headlamp on' technology, twin digital LCD instrument consoles, muscular body panels, split-style seats, and a twin-barrel exhaust.

However, there are a few changes too. In the console, you won't get the gear position indicator. It gets a box-type swingarm instead of a cast iron unit. Besides, if you look carefully, you will know that the tyres are also a bit thinner - it gets 100/80 R17 in front and 130/70 R17 in the rear as against Dominar 400's 110/70 R17 and 150/60 R17 respectively. The Dominar 250 also uses an upside-down front fork, but it is a bit thinner - the Dominar 400 has 43 mm fork while the one in the Dominar 250 is only 37 mm. The rear disc in both the bikes have the same size; but the front disc is smaller in the Dominar 250. It is also weighs 4 kg less.

Engine

The Dominar 250 is powered by a 249 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, 4 stroke, fuel injected engine. This means, the Dominar 250 gets an engine of same specifications of the KTM Duke 250, but with a different tuning. The engine churns out 27 bhp of peak power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The engine sound has a sporty feel to it. The engine is high revving in nature and the whistling sound at high revs is quite addictive. While low-end performance is decent, the mid-range pull is strong. Above 4,500 rpm, the performance is great. The six-speed transmission is smooth, while the slipper clutch is fairly light which makes riding easy. There is good control and stability both in a straight line and at turns. The Dominar 250 sits on a beam-type perimeter frame. The brakes are precise and provide greater safety, helping to zip ahead without concern.

Tester's note

The Dominar 250 is around Rs 30,000 cheaper than the Dominar 400. It almost retains the look of its bigger cousin but is cheaper and that is its USP. In performance, it ranks above average and this could help things in its sales.

Vehicle provided by Royal Bajaj, Kottayam Ph. 9745732168, Riding Gear Provided by Auto Queen, Kochi Ph. 9847373966