Lightning speed, super style: Ludicrously fast hyper cars of world

Sports events organised to test the speed of super cars have the largest number of fans in the world. Known in different names such as Formula One, Moto GP and Naskar, these racing events satisfy the craving of human beings for speed. Cars that hit two-digit and three-digit speeds in just a matter of seconds are found not only on race tracks but also on roads. Companies like Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Hennessey and others are competing against each other to rewrite speed records. Here we present you five of the fastest super sports cars of the world.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - 490.48 kmph

Bugatti's hyper car Chiron set a new record in speed last year - it broke the 300 mph (482 kmph) barrier. Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace reached the top speed of exactly 304.773 mph (490.484 kmph) on the test track owned by Volkswagen near Wolfsburg. Wallace broke the record of 284.55 mph created by Koenigsegg Agera RS in 2017. But the Chiron outclassed the Koenigsegg Agera RS to reclaim the title of the fastest production car in the world.

The Chiron arrived with the tag of the most powerful car that is commercially produced in the world. The Bugatti Chiron is powered by an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that delivers 1,480 bhp of power and 1,600 Nm of torque which is good enough to propel the car to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds. The Chiron can hit 200 kmph in 6.5 seconds and 300 kmph in 13.6 seconds. Only 500 units of the car will be built.

Koenigsegg Agera RS - 441.07 kmph

Swedish manufacturer of high-performance sports cars Koenigsegg and French high-performance luxury automobiles manufacturer are permanently locked in a battle to produce the fastest car. They swap the title once in a while. Koenigsegg won the title of the fastest car from the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport in 2017. The Agera RS produces 1,360 ps of power and 1,370 Nm of torque and can accelerate to 100 km in just 2.8 seconds, 200 km in 6.9 seconds and 300 km in 12.3 seconds.

Hennessey Venom GT – 435 kmph

Even though the Hennessey Venom GT clocked 270 mph (435 kmph) on a NASA runway in Florida in 2014 to smash the Bugatti's speed record, it did not find a place in the record books since the speed test did not comply with the rules and regulations of Guinness officials. The Venom GT is based on a heavily modified Lotus chassis and developed by well-known American modification company Hennessey Performance Engineering. The car has a 7.0-litre, turbo-charged V8 engine that takes just 13.63 seconds to reach 300 km from standstill.

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – 431.07 kmph

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport won the world's fastest production car record in 2010. The Veyron became the king of speed by beating the hyper sports car SSC Ultimate Aero TT. And, it held on to the record for seven long years. It raced at 431.075 kmph to break the record held by the Aero TT. In the blink of an eye, the Veyron can cover kilometres. The Super Sport packs 1,184 bhp of power and can hit 100 kmph in just 2.2 seconds, and 300 km in 14.6 seconds.

SSC Ultimate Aero - 412.28 kmph

The SSC Ultimate Aero announced its grand arrival in 2007 my smashing the 2005 record created by Bugatti Veyron as the world's fastest car. Though Bugatti snatched the title back through its Veyron Super Sport in 2010, the Ultimate Aero still finds a place on the list of world's fastest production cars. The Aero uses a twin-turbocharged engine that generates 1,183 bhp at 6,950 rpm and 1,483 Nm of torque at 6,150 rpm.