Nissan missed a trick when they launched the Kicks in India - an automatic transmission. When the vehicle was launched a year ago, many were left disappointed over the lack of an automatic option. Despite their long wait for the debut of Kicks, they were forced to overlook it just because of this missing factor.

Now, though a little late, Nissan has made up for their initial miss with the new Kicks. Apart from a CVT gearbox, the car will also get a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine.

What’s new

The main change is the new 1,334 cc aluminium, direct-injected and turbo-charged petrol engine. The four-cylinder unit could make it the most powerful car in the segment. The engine borrows technology from Nissan GT-R's powerplant and could offer the same power, precision and technology seen in the rally cars of the company. The engine is also found in Qashqai, Xterra and other Nissan vehicles, and some Renault vehicles too. Moreover, the Mercedes small car A Class too has the same engine under its hood, since 2018. With the new engine, the new Kicks is ready to take on any rival.

Made for India

The Kicks is the only Japanese vehicle in India in the crossover category. There could be other cars that have been modified to suit the Indian requirements but this is the first Nissan car made for India. The Kicks comes with the travel comfort of a big car, the strength of an SUV, the driving ease of a hatchback and storage facilities of a multi-purpose vehicle.

Available globally

Nissan Kicks is sold in several countries, including the Gulf and the US. But it is not the same vehicle that is available here. Built on the Micra platform, the car available in foreign markets is a smaller car, while the Kicks sold here is built on the platform of a real subcompact SUV.

A little bigger here

Though a little bigger than the foreign model, the car retains the same design and looks here too. It's so great looking that taking your eyes off the car will be difficult. Muscular wheel arches and dual-tone finish give the Kicks a wild beauty.

Beauty and luxury

The Kicks is a luxury crossover. Features like LED projector headlights, LED day-time running lamps and cornering lights add to its beauty in the front. Large 17-inch alloy wheels have matching wheel arches. Ground clearance stands at a good 210 mm. The A, B and C pillars are finished in black while the floating roof effect with roof rails looks stylish. Though there is no sunroof, the Kicks gets wrap-around tail-lamp and black cladding with silver finish.

Premium

The inside is a combination of black and beige. The stitched leather inserts on the soft-touch dashboard give it a premium feel. While the speedo meter is digital, the rest are analog. Controls for cruise control are mounted on the steering wheel, while the stereo controls are on the steering column a little below.

360-degree view

The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been carried over in the new Kicks. The infotainment system works as a screen for the Nissan Connect and the 360-degree camera system providing the view from around the car to the person behind the wheel. The cameras fixed in the Nissan logo in the front, wing mirrors and the rear bumpers help provide the surround view. No other car in the segment has such a feature.

Features

The Kicks offers enough spaces for storage. All four doors can accommodate a one-litre water bottle each. There is enough legroom in the back, while the boot space is large. Rear AC vents and excellent ride quality will help passengers in the backseat travel in comfort.

Price

There are seven variants with both manual and X-tronic CVT options at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh.