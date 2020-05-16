{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Skoda to bring Vision IN to take on Creta and Seltos

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Skoda to bring Vision IN to take on Creta and Seltos
SHARE

Given the increasing craze for compact SUVs, Skoda is getting ready to take on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be bringing its concept codenamed Vision IN that was displayed ahead of the auto expo in New Delhi in February to take on the best-selling Korean vehicles in the country. This will be part of Skoda's India 2.0 project to extend its footprint in the Indian market.

Skoda to bring Vision IN to take on Creta and Seltos

The Vision In will be built on Volkswagen's MQB A0 IN platform and have 4,256 mm length and 2,671 mm wheelbase. The Vision IN, which was one of the popular concepts that was on display at the New Delhi auto expo, is likely to be launched next year.

A large grille, headlamps with day-time running lights and a large air dam will be the highlights in the front. Besides, the vehicle will also get large wheel arches and LED taillights.

Skoda to bring Vision IN to take on Creta and Seltos

It is said that Skoda has taken inspiration from Indian textile printing technique Kalamkari to use crystals and other natural substances to design the interiors. In another innovation, the seats use organic leather and the roof lining is made of recycled plastic fibres. The Vision IN will be a small SUV that can seat four.

Skoda to bring Vision IN to take on Creta and Seltos

The new SUV will also get a 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Powering the Vision IN will be a 1.5-litre TSI engine that can generate 150 ps of power and 250 Nm of torque. Mated to a 7-speed DSG, the SUV will take just 8.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph. The top speed is rated at 195 kmph.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES