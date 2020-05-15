New Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Same but different too

By the time Kia Seltos hit the roads, it was clear that Hyundai won’t be far away from coming out with a facelift for its Creta. The reason? Both are one and the same. They’re built on the same platform, share engines and gearboxes, and come loaded with premium features. But that doesn't mean that Hyundai will allow its best-selling compact SUV to suffer any drop in sales. The makeover will help the Creta to take on its sibling that is galloping in India.

What to choose

It’s difficult to choose between the Creta and the Seltos. It akin to asking who is better among twins. If the Seltos is globally known for its looks, the new Creta could challenge it in the same department. In terms of pricing too there are not many differences. Both are at par in terms of features and engines. In terms of reliability too, they are the same. But looking at its track record in India starting from Santro, Hyundai is leagues ahead of Kia. In sales, after sales and service departments too Hyundai can easily trump Kia.

Design excellence

Seltos: The vehicle is a true beauty. From any given angle, it looks good. Its prominent grille, headlamps and ice cube-shaped LED fog lamps are all unique. The large wheel arches, the colourful rub rails, and a completely modern rear give the Seltos the stance of a big SUV. It would be difficult to find such great looking alloy wheels anywhere else.

Hyundai Creta

Creta: The Creta is in no way inferior to the Seltos in any department. The design cues from the Venue is clearly visible in new Creta and it looks completely different from the outgoing model.

The new grille is beautiful and headlamps get a split look, with the top part housing the LED DRL and a LED strip running along the smaller bottom part. It also gets sleek new fog lamps and a faux scuff plate at the bottom. Like the headlamps, the tail lamps too get the split look. The silver accents, wheel arches and diamond-cut alloy wheels make the car prettier. It is also a little bigger than the older Creta.

Super premium

Seltos: Not just outside looks, the Seltos has got premium interiors. The rear seat can recline. The SUV has all the features of premium cars including a sunroof and 360-degree camera. For an eight-speaker Bose sound system, you need not purchase a Benz that could cost you a bomb; the Seltos has it. Other features include a heads-up display system that can project information on the windshield, a camera that shows all four sides of the car, mood lighting and tyre pressure monitor. The BlueLink connectivity will help you to switch on the car from outside and turn on the air conditioner, among others.

Creta: Here, it feels that the Creta is a little ahead of the Seltos. Features like voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, trio beam LED headlights, advanced BlueLink, electric park brake, drive-traction modes, air purifier, two-step rear seat reclining, paddle shift and remote engine start are all premium. The eight-speaker Bose sound system is now available in the Creta too.

Inside Kia Seltos

Interior

Both the cars offer similar cabin space. The seats are good in both the cars. But when it comes to dashboard and its components, the Creta looks a little more elegant. It is said that the conventional dashboard of the Seltos reminds people of 'Coimbatore Ambassador' of yore.

Inside Hyundai Creta

Engine

Both the cars get the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and dual-clutch DCT gearbox apart from the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains. In terms of safety too both get six airbags and disc brakes in all wheels. The Creta also gets a paddle shift.

Price

If it is petrol, the Seltos has a slightly lower price tag. However, for diesel models, the Creta is cheaper. The Seltos petrol models have an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.89 lakh that goes up to Rs 17.28 lakh and diesel from Rs 10.33 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh. Automatic transmission is available for both petrol and diesel versions. For the Creta, the price starts from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.35 lakh for the petrol variant, while the diesel model too has a similar price range.