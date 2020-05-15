Do you know these basic rules of driving?

Not just motorists but pedestrians and other who use the road too need to be aware of basic traffic rules. Many a times, accidents take place due to lack of knowledge of these rules. Given below are 10 questions about traffic rules. First, find their answers on your own and then match them with the below given correct answers. You might be knowing most of it, but there is no harm in reading them once. So, during these lockdown times, we can learn some traffic rules and regulations.

Questions

1. What is the validity period of a driving licence issued for driving a private vehicle?

2. What are the rules that a driver should observe on reaching a junction?

3. What are the rules that a driver has to follow while entering the main road from a side road?

4. What gear should you be in while going downhill?

5. Who has right of way on a hill?

6. What is the validity period of PUC certificate?

7. What are the rules to follow when you have a learner's licence?

8. In the event of an accident, what are the key information that should be provided to the insurance company?

9. How long does it take for the driving test after getting a learner's licence?

10. What is a light motor vehicle? What all vehicles come under the category of light motor vehicles?

Answers

1. Twenty years or till the driver attains the age of 50.

2. Reduce the speed. Give way to vehicles passing by your right. Enter the main road after ensuring that the way ahead is clear.

3. Reduce the speed. Give way to vehicles coming from the right. Enter the main road after ensuring that the way ahead is clear.

4. Use the same gear that was used for going uphill.

5. The uphill traffic has right of way.

6. Six months. (BS6 vehicles are given 1-year PUC these days).

7. After getting a learner’s licence, you will be allowed to drive on roads provided you are accompanied/supervised by a person holding a valid driving licence. You need a ‘L’ sticker/board both in the front and back of the vehicle. You are allowed to drive between 10 am and 5 pm.

8. How the accident occurred, insurance policy number and expiry date, date, time and place, if somebody has died, then that info, driver's name, address and licence details.

9. One month.

10. Vehicles that weigh less than 7,500 kg, cars, pickup vans, jeeps and Omni-type vehicles.