This electric Amby could put newgen cars to shame

The iconic Ambassador was once the favourite vehicle of not only ministers and movers and shakers but also the common man. A market leader a few decades ago, the Ambassador could not withstand the flood of newgen cars. Though not under production since long, even now, the Ambassador owns a pride of place among our favourite cars. Now, the Amby has been given an excellent makeover by Pune-based design company DC2.

DC2 has transformed the car into an electric vehicle which is now in its concept stage. Though it looks futuristic, it is difficult not to miss the resemblance to the original Ambassador. The E-Amby gets a new face with a large grille and LED projector headlamps. On the sides, large squared wheel arches give it a masculine look, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are sporty. It also gets concealed door handles that are seen in Tesla cars. The boot door is large and the squarish LED taillamps are also huge.

The battery has been packed under the floor. The interior gets some luxury features. It also resembles a lot like the hot-rod Amby concept that DC displayed at the 2008 New Delhi Auto Expo. However, since the brand name Ambassador has been bought by Peugeot from Hindustan Motors, the e-Amby could just remain a design concept.