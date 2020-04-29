A mini fire tender that runs on two wheels!

Changanassery: The Kottayam district unit of the fire force has got a new fire-fighting vehicle - the Water Mist Bullet.

The Water Mist Bullet, which will come handy for the force in any difficult circumstances, reached the district last week. Out of the total 50 allotted for the state, the district has got four.

The Changanassery, Vaikom, Kanjirappally and Pala fire force units will be getting these vehicles.

In case of a fire, the motorcycle fitted with fire extinguishers can easily negotiate any bad road condition and narrow lanes to reach the spot without wasting time.

The vehicle has been inducted into the force after necessary trials and will offer fire-fighting solutions for blazes caused by oil, electrical fault and gas.

The motorcycle is fitted with two fire extinguishers that contains water and compressed air foam in two cylinders on both the sides. It uses a water mist-based system to produce a very fine water spray to extinguish the fire.

Since water breaks up into separate particles in the form of mist, it can be used for short circuit too, officials said.

The Royal Enfield Bullet is powered by a 500 cc engine that generates 27 bhp of power.