{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

New version Nissan 'Kicks' to be launched in India

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

New version Nissan 'Kicks' to be launched in India
SHARE

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said the all-new version of its SUV Kicks will be introduced in India with a new engine.

The all-new Nissan Kicks 2020, which is to be launched soon in India, will feature the Nissan Turbo powertrain and X-tronic CVT (automatic transmission), the company said in a statement.
FAST TRACK
This corona was just a Toyota a few decades ago!

"The new Nissan Kicks is powered by best-in-class turbo engine and best-in-class X-tronic CVT offering higher fuel economy and acceleration," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

The 1.3-litre four-cylinder, turbo-charged, petrol engine can deliver 156 PS power. The powertrain also uses the cylinder coating technology, which is borrowed from Nissan GT-R's engine, Nissan said.

This technology boosts efficiency of the engine and offers higher fuel efficiency and performance, it added.

The X-tronic CVT will have an eight-step M mode which provides manual transmission like experience at choice, the company said.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES