New Hyundai Verna comes with five segment-first features

Korean carmaker Hyundai is known for introducing segment-first features in its vehicles. Right from its small car i10 to the bigger ones, it has followed the same game plan. The recently unveiled mid-size sedan Verna too does not differ from this strategy. There are several new features in the Verma that are not seen in the segment in the country.

Connected sedan

The BlueLink connectivity that Hyundai brought to India through the Venue has found its way to the Verna too. Through the BlueLink, customers can access the car's 45 features remotely including the safety and security features, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, service alerts and artificial intelligence, among others.

Wireless charger

The wireless charger is another standout feature of the Verna. This is the first time a car from this segment is getting the wireless charging functionality.

Ventilated seats

The previous model of the Verna had this feature. The Verna facelift becomes the only sedan to get cooled front seats, which is a feature that is usually seen in luxury cars.

Hands-free boot opening

Another unique feature of the Verna is the smart trunk. The feature opens up the boot automatically when it senses that the key fob is near the boot.

Emergency stop signal

The emergency stop signal helps the vehicle to prevent a rear-end collision during sudden braking. This feature flashes the hazard lights under hard braking to alert the vehicles behind.