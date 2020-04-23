{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19: MG Motor offers 100 Hector SUVs, with fuel and drivers, for frontline workers

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India on Wednesday said that it will provide 100 MG Hector SUVs to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020.

Accordingly, the carmaker will provide 100 Hector SUVs free-of-cost to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19. "All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against COVID-19," the company said in a statement.
"The cars will be supplied via MG's nationwide network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules." As per the statement, the carmaker will follow the recently introduced ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver' process to deploy these 100 Hector SUVs.

"MG Motor has been offering support to communities during the current pandemic situation," the statement said. "The carmaker has donated ventilators and distributed Health and Hygiene Kits, PPE kits, Surgical Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers, Sanitizer Sprayers, Food and Ration Kits to combat the coronavirus threat."

