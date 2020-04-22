Jawa Perak test drive: India's most-affordable Bobber

On its comeback, Jawa had unveiled three models. The Jawa, Jawa 42 and Perak. The first two models have already been launched. The Perak is the third in the line-up and had instantly won eyeballs for its superior design. It won hearts too when the price tag of Rs 1.89 lakh was announced. The Perak was introduced during the first anniversary of the comeback.

Bobber

Harley Street Bob, Indian Scout Bobber and Triumph Bobber have plenty of admirers in India. But their heavy price tag has kept most of the potential buyers away. The Perak would be an affordable way to realise the dream of owning a Bobber. The Perak is India's most-affordable Bobber-styled motorcycle; in looks, road presence and performance.

The gold highlights on the fuel tank, tool box and fender give it a classic premium look. However, the Perak badging sticker on the tank could have done with a better font and quality. It gets a standard halogen headlight. The cockpit comes with a single-pod console with digital display. However, speedometer and fuel gauge are in analog. The upside-down needles move from right to left; though this could initially create some confusion, they offer some uniqueness. The fuel tank follows the classic style and has a capacity of 15 litres. The console also has a low fuel warning light.

The design from the middle to the rear clearly stands out. The floating single seat is suspended in air. The toolbox design is decidedly retro in triangular shape that gives the bike a bold look. The monoshock suspension is tucked away neatly under the seat; it is difficult to see. The rear design hides most of the rear fender. The chopped twin exhaust give it a sporty feel.

Easy ride

The Perak has a lower seat height that makes it comfortable for even shorter people. The wider handlebar and low-slung seating give an upright and easy ride. The switches are of good quality. The ignition key slot is positioned to the right-hand side under the fuel tank. Press the clutch and push the start button to start the bike. Compared to other Jawa bikes the Perak has a throaty exhaust note which surely turns heads.

The 393 cc engine in the Perak is BS6 compliant. Though it has the same engine that is used in other Jawa models it has a bigger bore but with similar stroke. Compared to Jawa and Jawa 42, the Perak has power and torque. The engine produces 30 bhp of peak power and 31 Nm of peak torque and has a six-speed transmission. Gear changes are smooth and even a light throttle input generates good engine response.

The Perak is a comfortable city bike. It offers good stability at high speeds. However, since the Perak has a ground clearance of 145 mm which is much lower than the other Jawa models, be careful with big speedbrakers and gutters. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock unit in the rear. The ride comfort is acceptable. In terms of safety, the Perak gets disc brakes both in the front and rear, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The ex-showroom price is Rs 1.94 lakh in Kerala.