5-door Suzuki Jimny for India? Production in Gujarat, cost under Rs 10 lakh

Ever since its launch in the international market two years ago, the Jimny has become a popular product for Suzuki. Selling like hotcakes in Japan and European countries, the Jimny was the star attraction at this year's New Delhi Expo. Now, Suzuki is planning to launch the car in India too. However, instead of the three-door model that was displayed at the expo, India will be getting a five-door version. Developed under the codename YWD, the vehicle will be launched not only in India but also in the international market.

At present the vehicle is built at the company’s Kosai plant in Japan. However, the great response it has received in the international market is encouraging Suzuki to increase its production. Accordingly, the Jimny could be built at Suzuki's plant in Gujarat. Maruti is planning to make 4,000 to 5,000 units of Jimny a month. Initially, they will be exported but later cars for India too will be made from here. Both three-door and five-door versions will be built at the Gujarat plant.

To be sold through Maruti's premium dealership Nexa, the Jimny is likely to have a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh.

The fourth generation Jimny was introduced in Japan in 2018 and soon became a hot favourite in the global market. The fourth-generation vehicle combines off-roading capabilities with good travel comfort. The Jimny will be built on a ladder-frame chassis and feature air bags, ABS, ESP, power steering, reverse parking sensor and touchscreen infotainment system, among others.

In the international market, the Jimny is powered by a 600cc and a 1.5-litre petrol engine options. The Indian version is likely to come with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that can also be found in the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza can generate 104 bhp of power and 138 Nm of toque. It could also get a four-wheel drive model.