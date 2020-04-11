Coronavirus: Logos of carmakers maintain social distancing

The entire world is busy marshalling its resources to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus. So far, the only effective way to keep the infection away is to confine yourself to your home. With no cure in sight for the virus, social distancing is the only effective weapon available now. Similar to memes and social media trolls that see the situation at a lighter vein, carmakers have also come up with social media marketing initiatives to encourage people to stay indoors.

Requesting people to give a break to their vehicles, the carmakers have even tweaked their logos creatively to send the message home. The Audi emblem that consists of four interlocking rings has been separated so that each ring keeps distance from the other, prodding people to "keep the distance".

Volkswagen separated the two letters 'V' and 'W' in its logo, while Benz's emblem that consists of a three-pointed star was modified so that it does not touch the circle. French automobile manufacturer Citroen separated the double helical gears that are featured in its logo.

All leading carmakers in India have taken to the social media to encourage their customers to stay at home.