Nissan likely to launch its Patrol in India soon

Nissan's full-sized SUV Nissan Patrol could be launched in India soon. The Japanese carmaker is seriously exploring possibilities of bringing the car to the country.

If the plan gets the green light, the SUV will be brought to India as a completely built unit, under the rules announced last September that allow a carmaker to import up to 2,500 units without the need for homologation.

Launched in 1951, the Patrol is Nissan’s range-topping SUV. The sixth generation of the reliable, rugged and versatile 4x4 that has been on sale in global markets will be coming to India too.

The 5.1-metre long and two-meter wide SUV is loaded with all luxury features. India could get the Patrol with the same specifications in Australia and South Africa where it is sold as right-hand drive model.

In the global markets, the Patrol gets two engine options – 5.6-litre and 4-litre petrol units. However, it is not clear which engine Nissan will use for the India version. The 5.6-litre, V8 petrol engine churns out 405 bhp of power and 560 Nm of torque, while the 4-litre, V6 engine is good enough for 275 bhp of power and 394 Nm of torque.

In India the Patrol will be up against the Lexus LX and the Toyota Land Cruiser and could have a price tag of around Rs 1.5 crore.