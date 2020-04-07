{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Madhuri Dixit's custom Innova Crysta trumps even Benz in luxury quotient

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Madhuri Dixit's custom Innova Crysta trumps even Benz in luxury quotient
SHARE

Madhuri Dixit used to be the reigning queen of Bollywood during the eighties and nineties. Her new vehicle has become the star of social media of late.

Though her garage already has luxury vehicles such as a Benz A-Class, a Maybach and a Range Rover, her custom Innova Crysta has luxury features that could shame them.

Madhuri Dixit's custom Innova Crysta trumps even Benz in luxury quotient

India's premier automotive design house DC Design is behind the luxurious makeover. The highlight of the makeover is the electrically adjustable sofa-style middle row seat. Even door pads get leather inserts. The cabin also gets a healthy dose of wood inserts.

The car has Rolls-Royce's Starlight inspired roof design; it also has ambient lights. Cooled storage space is provided in the centre of the middle row of seats. Rear seat passengers have an entertainment option in the form of two large screens behind the front seats of the vehicle.

Madhuri Dixit's custom Innova Crysta trumps even Benz in luxury quotient

It retains the third row, and gets premium leather finish. The modifications have been carried out on the petrol automatic version of the Innova Crysta.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES