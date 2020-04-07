Madhuri Dixit's custom Innova Crysta trumps even Benz in luxury quotient

Madhuri Dixit used to be the reigning queen of Bollywood during the eighties and nineties. Her new vehicle has become the star of social media of late.

Though her garage already has luxury vehicles such as a Benz A-Class, a Maybach and a Range Rover, her custom Innova Crysta has luxury features that could shame them.

India's premier automotive design house DC Design is behind the luxurious makeover. The highlight of the makeover is the electrically adjustable sofa-style middle row seat. Even door pads get leather inserts. The cabin also gets a healthy dose of wood inserts.

The car has Rolls-Royce's Starlight inspired roof design; it also has ambient lights. Cooled storage space is provided in the centre of the middle row of seats. Rear seat passengers have an entertainment option in the form of two large screens behind the front seats of the vehicle.

It retains the third row, and gets premium leather finish. The modifications have been carried out on the petrol automatic version of the Innova Crysta.