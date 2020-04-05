Travel plans aborted in Azerbaijan, Keralite gets Apache RR310 from TVS | Video

A travel vlogger from Kerala, Shakir Subhan, popularly known as 'Mallu Traveller', was touring the world on a TVS motorcycle when the outbreak of coronavirus put paid to his ambitious plans. He was in Azerbaijan then and had to call off his travel plans and fly back home. He had to leave his bike with his friends in Azerbaijan. Instead of the RTR 2004V that was his companion during the journey, TVS has presented him a new motorcycle.

'Mallu Traveller' has been gifted a brand new Apache RR 310 by the company. Shakir himself revealed the news of receiving the new bike through his YouTube channel. In the video, he says that once the virus outbreak is contained, he will fly to Azerbaijan to resume his travel on his old bike itself. He ends the video by thanking the company for presenting the new bike.

Once he returned from Azerbaijan, Shakir was kept under isolation and later went home after confirming that he is not carrying the virus. In fact, his videos from the isolation ward had become viral. Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja had even thanked him for cooperating with the health department.

The RR310 is one of the most expensive bikes from the TVS line-up. It is powered by a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 34 bhp power at 9,000 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm.