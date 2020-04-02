Looking to buy a gift for your wife? Try this custom-built Mahindra TUV 300

{{head.currentUpdate}}

Planning to buy a gift for your wife? Try this custom-built Mahindra TUV 300

Considering the traffic on our roads it makes sense to have small cars. However, there are some who love their big SUVs. Mansi Sanghvi from Mumbai is one such woman.

She always wanted a vehicle that could easily tackle any kind of terrain. Kapil Sanghvi, who knew what his wife wanted, gifted her an SUV, that too a custom-built Mahindra TUV300. Named TUV300 Stinger, it was the customisation wing of Mahindra that modified the vehicle for the Sanghvis.
As part of its modification, the car has got a new paint job, and the love green colour gives it a distinctive look. The front gets an imposing grille that is reinforced with 3mm thick steel plating. The bumper, along with skid plates, has also been redesigned and gets round dual fog lamps.

The rear of the car has been given a rugged, pick-up look. The interior too has undergone considerable changes with the car now being equipped with premium-finish seats and steering wheels. However, changes to the engine, if any, were not revealed.

