Toyota bids farewell to Etios, Corolla Altis

Bengaluru: Having successfully liquidated all its BS4 stocks even at the dealership level, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 7,023 units of BS6 vehicles to its dealers (wholesales) in March 2020.

To lessen the burden on its dealers, TKM said it withheld sales by 50 per cent for the month of March 2020, just ahead of the 21 days national lockdown declared by the Government of India in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company also exported its last batch of 999 units of the Etios series last month thus clocking a total of 8,022 units, Bengaluru-headquartered TKM said in a statement.

TKM had sold a total of 12,818 units in the domestic market in March 2019.

The company had exported 844 units of the Etios series in March 2019, thus clocking a total of 13,662 units in the same month last year.

Last month also witnessed the last batch of the Etios series, as well as the Corolla Altis being manufactured at TKMs plant in Bidadi, bringing an end to the iconic journeys both the models have enjoyed in India, the company said.

"This transition is a part of Toyotas global product strategy to continue to service the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings.

However, the company will continue to cater to all Etios series and Corolla Altis customers needs through Toyota service outlets across the country along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for the discontinued models," the statement said.

Commenting on the monthly sales, Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service, TKM, said, even though the company has been long successful in liquidating all BS4 stock and transitioning into a 100 per cent BS6 manufacturing facility, last month has been very challenging for it, both in terms of sales as well as production.