{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Coronavirus lockdown: Tata Motors extends free service, warranty period

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Coronavirus lockdown: Tata Motors extends free service, warranty period
SHARE

Mumbai: Tata Motors has extended the last date for customers whose original equipment (OE) warranty and free service period were due to expire between March 15 and May 31.

The company said it has 'proactively' extended the date to July 31 .

The step has been taken due to the 21-day pan-India lockdown imposed by the central government from Wednesday.
FAST TRACK
Tata Nexon EV test drive: compact size, good range

All Tata Motors workshops will ensure that the customers have been informed of this extension, the company said in a statement.

"In the light of the central government imposed lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant inability of our customers to avail maintenance and repairs, as part of their vehicle's warranty policy, Tata Motors has decided to extend the last date, for customers whose OE warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between March 15 and May 31, to July 31," the company said in the statement.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES