Rolls-Royce reveals Dawn Silver Bullet collection car

British ultra-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has revealed its plans to launch a limited edition, two-seat roadster variant of its century-old Dawn convertible.

Inspired from the fabled roadsters of the 1920s, only 50 Dawn Silver Bullet collection cars will be made. The company has released the sketches of the Silver Bullet based on the Dawn convertible.

The Silver Bullet replaces the standard Dawn's two back seats with titanium, metallic silver buttresses. Similar to previous Rolls-Royce special cars such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre, the silver colour extends to the rest of the car’s body, while its headlights and bumper sport dark detailing.

Inside, it is equipped with a carbon-fibre dashboard and central console covered with quilted leather; which the company claims is inspired by leather jackets that are considered to be a kind of rebellious fashion accessory.

The Silver Bullet will retain the 6.6-litre, turbocharged V12 motor of the regular Dawn. Generating 571 bhp of peak power, the car can hit 0-100 kmph in just five seconds. The car has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The company has promised to deliver the cars by this summer itself. Compared to the regular Dawn, potential buyers can expect a considerable spike in price for this limited edition.