Mohanlal opts for 2020, not favourite no 2255, for his Toyota Vellfire

Superstar Mohanlal is one of the first owners of the luxury MPV from Toyota, the Vellfire, in Kerala. The actor has gone for the registration number 2020 for the premium vehicle that was acquired recently.

Interestingly, this time he decided to drop his favourite registration number 2255, which is reminiscent of his dialogue from the iconic film Rajavinte Makan - "my phone number is 2255".

It was in the beginning of March that the vehicle became part of his fleet of cars. Toyota had launched the MPV with luxury features on February 26 in India. Available in a single variant only, the Vellfire has an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 79.99 lakh in Kerala. However, in other states it is a tad cheaper at Rs 79.50 lakh.

A popular MPV in global markets, the Toyota Vellfire is 4,935 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,895 mm tall and has a wheel base of 3,000 mm. The 2.5-litre petrol engine churns out 117 bhp of power. The minivan comes with two electric motors mounted on each axle and a hybrid battery to control emissions. The company promises a mileage of 16.35 km per litre.

Offering superior comfort levels and premium features, the vehicle is available in multiple seat configurations. Features on offer include electrically adjustable seats, three-zone AC, and 360-degree surround view camera, among others. Besides, the Vellfire also gets a 13-inch rear entertainment screen which is mounted on the roof and a 17-speaker JBL sound system.