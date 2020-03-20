{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

The new Volkswagen T-Roc SUV priced at Rs 19.99 lakh in India

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

The new Volkswagen T-Roc SUV priced at Rs 19.99 lakh in India
SHARE

New Delhi: Volkswagen India launched new SUV T-Roc in the country at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) on Wednesday.

The model comes with 1.5 litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The T-Roc comes with a five-star EURO NCAP rating for adult and child occupants. The model is equipped with six-airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse camera.
FAST TRACK
A 'made in Cherthala' German vintage car

Deliveries of the model will begin in mid-April 2020, the company said.

The T-Roc embodies all the good qualities of a Volkswagen with its sporty design, functionality, safety, technology and dynamic driving experience, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement.

The SUV is a robust product and enhances the company's SUV portfolio in India, he added.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen had introduced seven-seater SUV, Tiguan Allspace in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES