How Balagopal's car became the first and second BMW 330i in Kerala

The headline can be a bit confusing, how can it be the first and second at the same time? But Thiruvananthapuram native Balagopal Sadasivan has no doubts though - it was the first car booked in Kerala and the second delivered.

Though his was the first booked BMW 330i in Kerala, since Balagopal waited for his chosen colour of portimao blue, it became the second one to be delivered. The vehicle was bought from EVM Autokraft in Kochi.

The best BMW

Balagopal wanted to buy a sports sedan and that took him to BMW 330i. He had high opinion about the vehicle. Even the carmaker itself describe the 330i as best the BMW model ever made. Balagopal says that whatever he heard about the car before buying has been true so far so much so that he is now a fan of the car.

From XUV300 to 330i

Though he has driven luxury cars earlier, the shift from XUV300 to BMW was big. The person behind the wheel gets huge confidence in a BMW. Add to this the comfort for family trips and sporty performance.

Dream vehicle

Though not sure if he will be able to buy it, Balagopal's dream vehicle is Porsche Cayenne GTS. But he says that the 330i almost matches the Cayenne on the performance front.

Driver’s car

Balagopal had undertaken a trip in the 330i on the Madurai-Palakkad route. Instead of straight roads, he prefers ghat roads with twists and turns. He says, “the car is excellent in handling, is stable at high speeds, offers great ride quality and is a complete driver's car.”

BMW 330i

The 330i is one of the best sedans from BMW. The car is powered by a two-litre, four-cylinder twin-power turbo petrol engine that produces 258 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. The eight-speed automatic takes just 5.8 seconds to reach 100 km from standstill. Balagopal shelled out Rs 60.5 lakh as its on-road price.