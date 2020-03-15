Force to unveil new van, launch likely this year

Force Motors, the country’s largest van maker, is set to unveil its next-generation shared mobility platform. And, Force Motors' next generation vehicle - T1N - will be the first vehicle to be developed in the new platform. Equipped with several segment first features and safety gear, the vehicle could be launched by the end of the year.

The platform and the vehicle have been designed and developed for both internal combustion engines and as an electric vehicle. Work on the project – codenamed T1N – began four years ago to develop a world-class, shared mobility platform that would be ahead of current offerings and match global standards in terms of passenger comfort, convenience and safety, said Force Motors.

Developed with global markets in mind, the T1N will be launched in the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America. Powered by a BS6-compliant, common rail diesel engine, the vehicle was showcased at the auto expo in New Delhi. The price tag is likely to be Rs 15 lakh.