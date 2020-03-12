For Rs 25,000, hire a gold Rolls-Royce and stay in a resort | Video

Rollys-Royce Phantom is the ultimate luxury vehicle. If you plan to acquire one of these most expensive cars, you need to have crores of rupees in your bank. Now, you need not have such fat bank balance to travel in the super luxury car that could only be owned by billionaires.

Kerala's gold jewellery chain Boby Chemmanur Group is behind this idea, offering the common man a dream ride in a Rolls-Royce. The model that will be used as taxi is an older-generation Rolls-Royce belonging to the Phantom VII series that was produced between 2003 and 2017.

For a reality check, a new Rolls-Royce Phantom easily costs Rs 14 crore as on-road price today.

To enjoy a ride in the vehicle, you just need to shell out Rs 25,000 and the gold Rolls-Royce is yours for two days. You can travel 300 km in the Phantom and get a free stay in the group's Oxygen Resort.

The Boby Chemmanur Group's offer comes when, in normal course, renting a Rolls-Royce could cost lakhs of rupees. Besides, those who buy a Boby Oxygen timeshare membership will get an opportunity to travel free in the Rolls-Royce taxi.

The Phantom that you will get to ride is the model with extended wheelbase. From standard model, the EWB model has an additional wheelbase of 250 mm. The 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine produces 454 bhp of power and 900 Nm of torque.