Piaggio showcases electric Vespa 'made for India'

An electric scooter become the star attraction for Italian company Piaggio at the Auto Expo in New Delhi that saw the launch of a plethora of electric vehicles.

Promising 100 km in a single charge, the electric scooter scores well on its design front too.

The company has introduced a ‘made for India’ model at the expo. However, the company has not yet officially announced when it will be launched. Since the government is offering incentives for eco-friendly vehicles, the launch of the scooter won't be long away.

Coming with a round headlamp, the scooter is a combination of retro and modern design elements. It gets chrome-finished grab handles, alloy wheels and reverse mode.

It also gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, displaying speed, range, battery charge and other details. Since it is a connected scooter one can make or receive calls and read messages.

The scooter will be powered by a 4 kW electric motor. It takes four hours to fully charge the battery.