Mercedes drives in luxury camper Marco Polo at Rs 1.38 crore

Mercedes Benz came to the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi with a moving house - the V-Class Marco Polo. The Marco Polo is built from Benz V-Class. The impressive success of the V-Class that was launched in November last year has encouraged the company to launch the new van.

The Marco Polo has all the facilities to prepare food, sleep and other features expected from a camping vehicle. It also gets a gas stove with two furnaces, a sink, refrigerator, a foldable table, seats that extend out into full-sized beds that can sleep up to four persons, and a front seat that can turn 360 degrees. The vehicle is available in a four-seat or a six-seat layout.

In the international market, the Marco Polo is powered by a two-litre engine. In India, the vehicle gets a 1950 cc engine that puts out 163 bhp power and 380 Nm torque. The Marco Polo comes in two variants - Marco Polo Horizon priced at Rs 1.38 crore and Marco Polo with a price tag of Rs 1.46 crore.