Electric revolution spreads to bikes too: Hero launches AE-47

Electric vehicles created waves at the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. With several car manufacturers unveiling their electric cars, two-wheeler makers too are taking the same route.

Country's prominent two-wheeler manufacturer Hero has introduced a bike and a scooter in the electric category. Electric motorcycle AE-47 is powered by a 4kW electric motor. With a top speed of 85 km, it takes just nine seconds to reach 60 kmph from standstill.

The AE-47 gets a 3.5kWh lithium ion battery pack, which provides a range of 85 km in the power mode and 160 km in the eco mode. The battery takes around 4 hours to get fully charged.

The bike comes with disc brakes both in the front and rear. Other features include telescopic fork and monoshock, besides cruise control and reverse gear. AE-47 also gets smartphone connectivity via an app. The bike is expected to be priced from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.