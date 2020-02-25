Another rival for Innova: Haima unveils 7X with Maserati looks

Ahead of its India entry, Chinese car maker Haima has unveiled its 7X MPV at the New Delhi Auto Expo.

Introduced in China last year, what makes the Haima 7X different is its Maserati-esque grille.

Slim headlamps, blacked-out pillars, taillamps and spoilers all enhance the looks of the vehicle. The 7X comes with a seven-seat layout, with benches for the second and third rows.

The car is 4,815 mm long, 1,874 mm wide, 1,720 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,860 mm; it's clearly a size bigger than Innova Crysta.

In international market, the vehicle is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine that is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and gets three driving modes. The engine produces 190 bhp power and 293 Nm torque.

Though its Indian launch is imminent, the company is yet to decide that models will be introduced here. With MPV SUVs gaining traction in India, the 7X could drive into the country soon.