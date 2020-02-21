Here's world's most affordable electric car! Watch video

A solution is in sight for the oft-heard complaint that electric vehicles are expensive. The world's most affordable electric car, Ora R1, has been unveiled at the Auto Expo in New Delhi by Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall Motors. The company claims that the vehicle has a range of 351 km in a single charge.

The car that measures 3.49 m in length comes with features such as two air bags, ABS, reverse parking, camera, tyre pressure monitor and hill start assist, among others. The Goddess edition will feature six air bags and autonomous emergency braking too. The vehicle is equipped with a 33kWh battery pack.

The car's top speed is limited to 102 kmph. The company claims that the car can be charged up to 80% in just 40 minutes. It has a price tag of around 59,800 yuan (Rs 6 lakh approx). Apart from Ora R1, Great Wall Motors is also displaying its Haval brand of sports utility vehicle concept at the event.

The Ora will compete with the likes of Tata Tigor EV, Renault electric etc on the Indian roads. If it suits Indian roads and conditions, the Ora will surely be a hit here.