Volkswagen unveils concept electric vehicle ID.CROZZ, Race Polo

Greater Noida: German auto major Volkswagen on Thursday unveiled its concept electric vehicle ID.CROZZ based on the company's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform.

The company also showcased its Race Polo model at the Auto Expo here.

The ID.CROZZ is a cross of four door coupe and SUV with an electric drivetrain delivering power of 225kw with a top speed of 180km/hr, the company said.

The battery of the car can be charged to 80 per cent in 39 minutes covering a range of 500 km.

The Race Polo on the other hand is powered by a 1.8 litre petrol engine with a peak power of 230 hp mated with a six speed transmission.

"The ID.CROZZ is a true representation of Volkswagen's capabilities in developing electric vehicles," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp told reporters here.

He further said globally VW group is investing 33 billion euros in development of electric vehicles with one-third of it by the VW brand.