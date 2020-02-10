Greater Noida: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday showcased the fourth generation Japan model of off-road vehicle Suzuki Jimny at the Auto Expo here with an aim to assess response of Indian customers.

The four-wheel drive vehicle powered by a1.5 litre petrol engine, has power of 75 kW /6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm /4000 rpm enabling it to negotiate difficult terrains, the company said.

Speaking about Suzuki Jimny, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said: The vehicle has been showcased at the Auto Expo to assess response of the Indian consumers to the product.

"Jimny has been developed on the basis of thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users," he added.

With its compact design and off-road capabilities, the vehicle speaks volumes about Suzuki's engineering capabilities, he added. Suzuki sells the Jimny across 194 countries.