Greater Noida: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday introduced electric variant of its compact SUV KUV100 at starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex showroon Delhi post FAME benefits) at Auto Expo here.

The company claims that electric KUV 100 (eKUV 100) is India's most affordable passenger electric vehicle in the segment.

eKUV100 offers peak power output of 40kW, torque of 120 Nm and a range of 147 km, ideal for city commuters. It comes with automatic transmission and could be fast charged to 80 per cent within 60 minutes.

Besides, the company showcased e-XUV300, which is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2021 to strengthen its position in the EV segment.

The company, part of USD 20.7 billion Mahindra group has also showcased Aton, a new age urban mobility solution and Funster, a roadster electric concept with convertible rooftop.

"It is our firm belief that shared mobility would drive large scale adoption of electric vehicles and hence our product offerings would continue to redefine shared mobility space. We intend to offer widest range of vehicles to meet the needs of shared mobility, " said Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka.

He further said " affordability" is the guiding principle of the company in EV category.

Speaking on e-KUV 100, he said it was an ideal vehicle for shared mobility and personal mobility.

While talking about eXUV300, Goenka said, "it would be launched in the second half of 2021."

The eXUV300 is powered by a powerful motor and a large battery capacity ensures a long range. It has a new futuristic design with new features, smart and premium interiors with blue highlights to accentuate the new character of this SUV. It has been built on a platform that has 5-star safety rating from GNCAP.

According to Goenka, the company has invested around Rs 1,700 crore on development of electric vehicles which includes technology, infrastructure and products.

"Right now we are investing another Rs 500 crore to set up a new R&D centre at Bengaluru and a new capacity which we are setting at Pune," he said.

Goenka further said shared mobility would be the driver of growth as it would be commercially viable.