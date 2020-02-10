Mahindra and Mahindra showcased Funster, a roadster electric concept with convertible rooftop at the Auto Expo 2020 held in Greater Nodia.

Funster offers an output of 230 kW with a top speed of 200 kmph, clocking 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds.

"It is our firm belief that shared mobility would drive large scale adoption of electric vehicles and hence our product offerings would continue to redefine shared mobility space. We intend to offer widest range of vehicles to meet the needs of shared mobility, " said Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka.

While talking about Funster, Goenka said it was designed at the company's own design studio at Mumbai.

Mahindra has showcased 18 vehicles in the Auto Expo and has one of the widest displays of EVs by an Indian OEM here.