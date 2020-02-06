Legendary Tata Sierra set to return, as an electric SUV

The iconic nameplate in the Indian SUV history is set to take a rebirth.

Tata Motors has unveiled the concept of its electric model of the vehicle, which went out of production in 2000, at the Auto Expo in New Delhi.

The E-Sierra concept looks a lot similar to the design of the original Sierra that was launched in 1991.

According to sources, the SUV is built on the ALFA platform of the Altroz and carries the signature design cue of the original.

However, unlike the original car, the concept features a wrap-around design for the rear windows that creates a glass canopy.

The concept also has the three-door setup from the original; two doors in the front and the third is in the form of a sliding rear door on the left.

Tata is yet to reveal other features and specifications of the vehicle. Neither has it announced details of the vehicle's official launch in the market.