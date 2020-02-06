Auto Expo 2020 | Watch videos and latest updates

India's biennial flagship motor show Auto Expo kicked off on Wednesday. Keeping in tune with the changing landscape of the automotive industry globally, major manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, Voklswagen and Skoda along with new entrants such as Kia and Hector showcased their range of electric vehicles, concepts and upcoming SUVs.
Watch some major attractions from the expo:
Tata Sierra
Renault Kwid, K-ZE
Mahindra e-KUV 100
Renault Twizy, ZOE
Tata Gravitas
Mahindra Funster Concept
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
MG E200
MG Vision I
MG Marvel X
Tata Winger