Auto Expo 2020 | Watch videos and latest updates

India's biennial flagship motor show Auto Expo kicked off on Wednesday. Keeping in tune with the changing landscape of the automotive industry globally, major manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, Voklswagen and Skoda along with new entrants such as Kia and Hector showcased their range of electric vehicles, concepts and upcoming SUVs.

Watch some major attractions from the expo:

Tata Sierra

Renault Kwid, K-ZE

Mahindra e-KUV 100

Renault Twizy, ZOE

Tata Gravitas

Mahindra Funster Concept

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

MG E200

MG Vision I

MG Marvel X

Tata Winger

