Kottayam witness a parade of luxury cars worth Rs 40 crore

Kottayam: This Sunday was a real treat for lovers of luxury vehicles in Kottayam. Over 30 super cars, the total cost of which would more than Rs 40 crore lined up for the inauguration of a restaurant here.

These included cars that are rarely seen in Kerala roads including Ferrari California T, Lamborghini Huracan, Lamborghini Aventador, Porsche 911, Nissan GTR and Ford Mustang GT.

These cars were lined up for the inauguration of the Chinese restaurant attached to 'Adaminte Chayakada' at Caritas Junction in Kottayam.

The cars were brought by the owner of the restaurant Noby Scaria and his friends for the promotion of the new restaurant.

